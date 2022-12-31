Boise residents react to University of Idaho homicide arrest

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger in connection with the quadruple homicide in Moscow last month. Kohberger was detained in Pennsylvania and will stay there until his extradition to Idaho.

Although Boise is over 200 miles away from where the murders took place, people from the Treasure Valley are deeply invested in the investigation.

“Following the news and seeing nothing for a while, and seeing this all of the sudden, I really feel for the family of the victims," said Dave Dumaguit, a research assistant at Boise State. "That's probably a big weight off their shoulders and I really hope and pray that the people behind it, the investigation and the police, have followed through with the evidence and with the investigation and that this is the guy."

Living in a university setting, the case has hit home for Dumaguit. He teaches a class at Boise State and while the situation has been scary for him, it made him think of his students.

“We only have so much to protect our students," Dumaguit said. "I actually teach a class at Boise State, so I had to think about what happens if people try to come in and harm my students.”

In the last six weeks, there has been a lack of updates on the case. With the arrest on Wednesday, Joe Brown, who has lived in Boise for seven years, was happy that something has come out of the case.

"A sense of relief," Brown said about his feelings on the news. "Even if the suspect is nothing more than a suspect it’s good to know that the police have actually been making progress and taking action.”

Although the case has turned into a new chapter, for many Idaho residents, there is still a sense of shock that something like this could happen in the state they associate with safety.

“It’s tragic cause it doesn’t reconcile with the experience that I’ve had living here where everyone is so friendly and so nice," Brown said. "But, it’s a reminder that there is no place where you’re truly safe.”

