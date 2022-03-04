Boise Rescue Mission holds March to End Hunger food drive

The Boise Rescue Mission is holding its 11th annual March to End Hunger food drive this month.

The program strives to help people in the Boise community who struggle with food insecurity and March to End Hunger is one of the ways the missions stocks up for upcoming months. The Mission has served the Treasure Valley since 1958 and looks to continue it's successful March food drive.

The drive's purpose came from a lack of donations in the summer. Stocking up for those months keeps the shelter going, and the community aspect is what makes the difference.

“My favorite thing about working at the mission is that it’s community supporting community” Boise Rescue Mission Events Manager Alicia Breslin said.

The drive ends this month with a "Canned Castle contest" where organizations can build their own castle or structure out of the food they donate. The most creative castle design wins the can castle trophy.

Photo Credit: The Boise Rescue Mission

If you would like to donate, go to the Boise Rescue Mission's website to find ways to donate and serve.