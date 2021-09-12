Boise Pride Parade Returns after 2020 Cancellation

BOISE, Idaho — The 2021 Boise Pride Festival wrapped up Sunday with their largest parade yet and other festivities.

People lined the streets of the parade route in downtown Boise Sunday morning, waving flags and cheering on the people who were part of the more than 50 floats in this year’s parade. The floats consisted of businesses, students from local universities, a roller-skating group, religious organizations and more.

Anna Azallion

Michael Dale, the president of the Boise Pride Festival Board of Directors said there are a lot of challenges they’ve had to overcome to make this year’s pride parade and festival happen.

“Between having a virtual pride in 2020, having to pivot to moving our festival from typically June to September was our next challenge, and COVID has been really difficult so far,” he said.

Boise Pride required proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test for entry to the festival this year and Dale said it’s gone pretty well.

“We’ve done over 2,000 tests in the two days so far and it’s been great to have the event be safe for everybody and have free testing,” he said.

Amy Shepard and her son Hayden were at the parade and say they’ve been going for the last few years.

“Personally it’s just the people and the parade. It’s a lot of fun,” Shepard said.

The thing that keeps her coming back each year, is the acceptance.

“Everybody is just you know they’re like family. Everybody is somehow on the spectrum usually which is nice and just meeting new people,” she said.