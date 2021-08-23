Boise Pride announces new health and safety requirements for the upcoming pride festival

Boise Pride will be requiring proof of vaccination according to a tweet from Sunday night.

Today we are officially announcing new health and safety entry requirements for the 2021 Boise Pride Festival presented by Fred Meyer.

❤️The safety of our community is, and will always be, our #1 priority.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/HwiQZ8PcRh — Boise Pride (@boisepride) August 22, 2021

The 32 annual Pride Festival is now requiring all attendees, staff, vendors, performers and volunteers who are age 12 or older to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative PCR test administered on or after Thursday, September 9.

Masks are recommended for everyone under the age of 12.

The 2021 Boise Pride Festival is the first in person Pride festival since the start of the pandemic with last years festival being held virtually.

More information will be made available on the Boise Pride website later this week.