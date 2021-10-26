Watch
Police: Social media post claiming multiple shooters is fake

Idaho News 6
Posted at 12:56 PM, Oct 26, 2021
In situations like the shooting at Boise Towne Square on Monday, many people turn to social media to share their personal experiences.

Spreading false information can make the problem worse. Meridian Police posted online Monday night asking people to stop sharing a post that was circulating quickly alleging there were multiple shooters on the loose.

The original post is not true and Meridian Police say the claims were investigated and found to be false. Police ask that people not post this information on social media, as it "just sends panic throughout our community."

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said in a media briefing on Monday that there was only one person believed to be responsible for the shooting. As of Monday evening, that person is in the hospital in critical condition and is in police custody.

