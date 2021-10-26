Police: Social media post claiming multiple shooters is fake

In situations like the shooting at Boise Towne Square on Monday, many people turn to social media to share their personal experiences.

Spreading false information can make the problem worse. Meridian Police posted online Monday night asking people to stop sharing a post that was circulating quickly alleging there were multiple shooters on the loose.

The below message is not factual and has been investigated. Please do not post this information on social media as it just sends panic throughout our community. If we have valid information reference public safety concerns we will put that information out. pic.twitter.com/tYJrFYlJD0 — Meridian Police Dept (@PoliceMeridian) October 26, 2021

The original post is not true and Meridian Police say the claims were investigated and found to be false. Police ask that people not post this information on social media, as it "just sends panic throughout our community."

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said in a media briefing on Monday that there was only one person believed to be responsible for the shooting. As of Monday evening, that person is in the hospital in critical condition and is in police custody.