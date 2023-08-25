Boise Police Officer, Casey Hancuff, pleads guilty to DUI

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officer Casey Hancuff pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence (DUI) for an incident in May.

Idaho News 6 previously reported Hancuff was pulled over earlier this year while driving erratically traveling westbound on Highway 44. He was off-duty at the time.

Hancuff failed his sobriety test and had a .111 blood alcohol level during a breath test. Hancuff was given a citation that day.

RELATED| Off-duty Boise police officer received citation for DUI

Hancuff will serve one year of probation effective August 25, 2023. He will also have his license suspended for 150 days, along with 40 hours of community service.

Hancuff will be able to apply to end his probation after six months.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Hancuff was a celebrated DUI enforcement officer and was a part of Boise's Selected Traffic Enforcement Program.

MADD claimed Hancuff made over 3,500 DUI arrests since joining STEP in 2004.