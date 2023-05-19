Off-duty Boise police officer received citation for DUI

Idaho News 6 can confirm that Boise Police Officer, Casey Hancuff, was pulled over by Eagle Police while he was off-duty and received a misdemeanor citation for driving under the influence early Monday morning.

Ada County Sheriff's Office says Hancuff was in his personal vehicle, a Chevy pickup truck, and was driving erratically while going west on Highway 44.

Hancuff failed field sobriety tests and had a .111 blood alcohol content during a breath test.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), one of Hancuff's main focuses in his career was impaired driving education and enforcement. He was part of the city's Selected Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)

The website claims he has made over 3,500 DUI arrests since he joined STEP in 2004.

