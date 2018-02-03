Boise Police looking for second stabbing suspect; one man in custody

BOISE - The Boise Police Department is investigating an early morning stabbing that left one person injured.

Officials say around 4:15 am Saturday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing inside a hotel room on the 2500 block of W. Sunrise Rim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the course of their investigation, officers spoke with several witnesses and arrested one suspect, Jacob Gibson, on a felony charge of accessory to aggravated battery.

Police are still looking for one unidentified subject who is pictured in the attached image from surveillance video. The unidentified subject is the man in the center of the photo taking off his hat.

Anyone with information about the person in the photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers: at 343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.