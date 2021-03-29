Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Boise Police investigating Saturday morning gunfire, say no injuries reported

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
Boise Police Department
Posted at 4:19 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 18:19:23-04

This article was originally published by Ian Max Stevenson in the Idaho Statesman.

Police say they are investigating early-morning gunshots that were reported in West Boise over the weekend.

At around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, the Boise Police Department responded to reports of shots fired near Fairview Avenue and Cloverdale Road in West Boise, according to Haley Williams, BPD spokesperson.

After arriving at the scene, police found “evidence that a firearm had been discharged,” according to Williams.

No injuries were reported and there have been no arrests or charges filed, but the investigation is ongoing, Williams said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light