Boise Police investigating Saturday morning gunfire, say no injuries reported

This article was originally published by Ian Max Stevenson in the Idaho Statesman.

Police say they are investigating early-morning gunshots that were reported in West Boise over the weekend.

At around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, the Boise Police Department responded to reports of shots fired near Fairview Avenue and Cloverdale Road in West Boise, according to Haley Williams, BPD spokesperson.

After arriving at the scene, police found “evidence that a firearm had been discharged,” according to Williams.

No injuries were reported and there have been no arrests or charges filed, but the investigation is ongoing, Williams said.