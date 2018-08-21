Boise Police Department issues back to school safety tips for student, parents and drivers

BOISE, Idaho - Monday morning marked the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year at Ada and Canyon county schools. The back to school hustle and bustle is one we all know well whether you're a student, parent or driver.

But after months of inactive crosswalks, school speed limits and school buses, school laws are often forgotten. That's why the Boise Police Department has issued an official list of back to school safety tips for students, parents, and drivers.

The BPD issued this list with the hopes of raising awareness to safety concerns surrounding this time of year. In an effort to make the beginning of the school year safer, the department is also assigning officers to specifically patrol schools during school hours.

Boise Police Department: Back to School Safety Tips