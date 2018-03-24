Boise Police asking for public's help in locating Boise man

Karen Lehr
3:00 PM, Mar 24, 2018
BOISE - Boise police are asking for help in locating an adult male who was last seen early Saturday morning.

46-year-old Anthony Brower left his home on E. Holly Street around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say Brower is on medication he needs to take, and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Brower is 5'6" and approximately 130 pounds.

Family members believe he left the house wearing blue pajamas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ada County Dispatch at (208)377-6790.

