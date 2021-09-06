Boise Phil and Bogus Basin partner to bring music to the mountain

The Boise Philharmonic and Bogus Basin are partners in a new duet.

The two groups are working together to bring a free concert called "Natural Wonders" to the mountain on Saturday, September 11.

"I think we've all realized during the pandemic how much we value being in the outdoors and nature, and of course the arts and music and theatre performances, and all of that fits in together," said Susan Saad, Director of Community and Customer Relations for Bogus Basin.

As Idaho News 6 has reported, 2020 was a record-breaking visitation year for Idaho's State Parks, and many of Idaho's outdoor recreation spots saw a huge jump in visitors.

The concert centers around addressing sustainability and preservation of our natural lands, and will feature music from local composers.

The concert is free and kicks off at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11. It marks new beginnings for the Philharmonic in more ways than one. Natural Wonders is the first of the philharmonic's new community concert series, and will also be the first time they've performed for a live audience in more than a year.

As Idaho News 6 has reported, the group has been able to perform via the digital stage through unique partnerships within the community, but Music Director Eric Garcia says there's nothing like the magic of a live audience.

"Audiences have a way of sometimes bringing different things out in the spur of the moment--spontaneously in performance," Garcia explained. "That's what's so much fun: each performance is a bit fluid."

After Natural Wonders, the Boise Phil will kick off the organization's 21-22 season with Opening Night - Sounds of Celebration on September 18 at 4 PM at the Velma V. Morrison Center.

Bogus Basin is also holding their Bogus Bash fundraiser in the days leading up to the concert. You can learn more about that here.