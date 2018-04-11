Boise Parks and Recreation needs your help to earn national grant

Lacey Darrow
4:53 PM, Apr 11, 2018

Courtesy: Boise Parks and Recreation

Boise Parks and Recreation wants to put their name in a hat for a twenty thousand dollar grant to improve a local park, but they need your help to do so.

To celebrate earth month, the National Recreation and Parks Association in collaboration with Disney, ESPN, and ABC will provide several communities with funds for a local park to help connect kids with nature and live a healthier lifestyle.

It's called the meet me at the park campaign, and they need you to help them to win. The public votes on the project they would like to see happen. 

Boise Parks and Recreation is hoping that the community will come together to make Boise an even better place to live. 

To vote click here.

