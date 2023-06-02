Boise native plans to open boutique hotel and restaurants in the Avery Building

BOISE, Idaho — Construction cranes have cropped up like fast growing weeds in downtown Boise for the past 20 years. But considering all the new construction, Boise has maintained its character thanks to a dedication to refurbishing its old buildings.

The latest is the Avery building... home to the old Blues Bouquet and Hotel Manitou. The Avery is getting a major facelift that maintains the old feel while upgrading with all the technological conveniences of the 21st century.

All courtesy of Cal and Ashley Elliott.

Cal Elliott grew up in Boise, but then spent a few decades in the Big Apple. The Michelin star chef says that moving away tends to give you a new appreciation for your hometown. "We want to do something special," says Cal. "This is where I was born and raised and my family is here. This is my community, our community. We had a kid here so this is where we want to be doing things. We're exactly where we wanna be."

He and wife Ashley, a design specialist, have been working to refurbish the old Avery building at 10th and Main. Cal bought it in 2015. Talk about a labor of love. "What else are you going to do?" exclaims Cal. "I cook for a living and I love Boise."

The rooms upstairs in the over 100-year-old building have been vacant since the 1960s.

"The upper floors were very rare because hadn't been changed and were untouched," says Ashley.

Ashley has been busy buying art and redoing the rooms with an original feel, all in preparation for an August 1 opening. "Right away we were inspired by what the building was before. It's had so many lives," says Ashley. "The idea was bringing the whole property back to its glory and letting it have another chance to shine."

The main floor will be home to two restaurants, each with its own classic bar. The ornate Brunswick bar in the back has a fascinating history. "Legend has it that it went around the Cape and got a wagon ride from California," says Cal.

The food in the main restaurant will be French-inspired. "Seasonal. I'm French-trained," explains Cal. "So French-influence. But focus on seasonal cuisine and local."

The food in the Tiner's Alley Bar will be pub-inspired. "In the back, we're going English....savory meat pies and traditional pub food," says Cal.

It seems like every crane that goes up in Boise these days is building a new hotel, though that's not a concern for the Elliotts. "Downtown Boise is still under-served as far as hotels go. And every city needs a good restaurant," says Cal.

The restaurants still have a way to go to get up and running, but the Elliotts live by the motto that if it's worth doing, it's worth doing right.

"There's always room for quality right?" says Cal with a smile. "I think you put your heart and soul into something and hope it works."

The Elliotts say they are working closely with the Idaho Historical Society to keep the building as original as possible.

