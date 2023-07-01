Watch Now
News

Actions

Boise's Matteo Jorgenson returns to the Tour de France

Tour de France logo
courtesy Amaury Sport Organisation
Tour de France logo
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 15:27:45-04

July 1st marks the kickoff for the 2023 Tour de France, the 23-day long bike race which is also the most prestigious cycling tour in the world.

As competition from around the world gets ready for the month-long tour, Boise's own Matteo Jorgenson is returning to the race once again.

Jorgenson has represented Idaho as a part of Team Movistar since 2020 and after a respectable 20th-place finish at last year's Tour de France, eyes are on him going into the 2023 event.

The young cyclist showcased the depth of his skill last year after a knee injury moved him from the roster for the 2022 Giro d'Italia to the Tour de France. The 24-year-old will be celebrating his birthday as he enters stage one of the Tour on July 1st, representing Idaho on the world stage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light