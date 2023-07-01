Boise's Matteo Jorgenson returns to the Tour de France

July 1st marks the kickoff for the 2023 Tour de France, the 23-day long bike race which is also the most prestigious cycling tour in the world.

As competition from around the world gets ready for the month-long tour, Boise's own Matteo Jorgenson is returning to the race once again.

Jorgenson has represented Idaho as a part of Team Movistar since 2020 and after a respectable 20th-place finish at last year's Tour de France, eyes are on him going into the 2023 event.

The young cyclist showcased the depth of his skill last year after a knee injury moved him from the roster for the 2022 Giro d'Italia to the Tour de France. The 24-year-old will be celebrating his birthday as he enters stage one of the Tour on July 1st, representing Idaho on the world stage.