Boise mayor's budget proposal increases police force

BOISE, Idaho — The mayor of Boise has proposed a budget that adds 17 police department workers, including 11 officers.

The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday that Mayor Lauren McLean’s budget also includes three training instructors, an evidence analyst, a civilian investigator and an information technology worker. Officials say that would give the department 332 sworn officers and 91 non-sworn positions.

The city also has a new independent Office of Police Accountability. Officials want to fill that position with a full-time employee instead of the half-time position budgeted under an office overseen by the mayor.