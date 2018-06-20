Boise Mayor calls on Congress to end family separations

BOISE, Idaho - Boise Mayor David H. Bieter and members of the Boise City Council called on Idaho’s congressional delegation to end the Trump administration policy separating immigrant children from their parents at the nation’s southern border.



In the resolution and a letter to Idaho’s U.S. Senators and Representatives, Boise’s elected leaders called the policy “barbaric and un-American.”



The Boise leaders urged Congress to reverse this policy and to direct staff to send a letter to the members of the Idaho congressional delegation expressing their outrage and concerns.



According to the Department of Homeland Security, during the six-week period ending on May 31, some 2,000 children were separated from their parents or guardians at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Here is the full version of the resolution:



A RESOLUTION EXPRESSING THE CONCERN OF THE CITY OF BOISE ON THE FORCED SEPARATION OF IMMIGRANT FAMILIES AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER.



WHEREAS, the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that in a six-week period, 2,000 children – an average of almost 50 per day – were separated from their parents or guardians at the U.S.–Mexico border; and



WHEREAS, the policy of forced separation of innocent immigrant children from their parents at our southern border is barbaric and un-American; and



WHEREAS, this policy is a betrayal of the values that our nation was founded on and undermines our standing as world leaders in the causes of justice and liberty; and



WHEREAS, the families that are being separated are in many instances in their most desperate hour of need and are fleeing violence and oppression; and



WHEREAS, these families deserve our kindness, not to be punished when they are seeking refuge; and



WHEREAS, we as a city condone the use of children as nothing more than a negotiating tactic in the ongoing political battle over immigration reform; and



WHEREAS, Boise has for many years been designated as a refugee resettlement community that welcomes those fleeing war, violence and oppression, no matter where they come from; and



NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED: We call on the members of the United States House of Representatives, the United States Senate and the President of the United States to reverse this policy and to direct staff to send a letter to the members of the Idaho congressional delegation expressing our outrage and concerns.

