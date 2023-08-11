Boise man sentenced to 40 years for shooting exchange with Meridian Police in June 2022

BOISE, Idaho — In a press release obtained by the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney's office, officials announced that Jake Cottrell, 40, has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison for his involvement in gunfire exchanged with the Meridian police in June 2022.

On June 9, 2022, Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole Officers had arrived at Cotrell's residence in Boise when gunfire was initially exchanged between him and officers before Cotrell fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Cotrell hijacked a second vehicle at gunpoint in Eagle which led to a high-speed pursuit, officers performing a pit maneuver to stop him, and culminating in more gunfire in downtown Meridian.

No officers were injured during the incident, and Cottrell pled guilty to two counts of aggravated assault upon law enforcement and one count of robbery. All other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Sentenced you Ada County District Judge Nancy Baskin, Cotrell will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

