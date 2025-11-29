Boise man airlifted to the hospital after semi-truck crash in Bannock County

ARIMO, Idaho — Idaho State Police are currently investigating a single-vehicle semi-truck crash that sent a 55-year-old Boise man to the hospital.

According to an ISP press release, the crash occurred on Nov. 26 at approximately 7:30 p.m. The Boise man was traveling southbound on I-15 near milepost 40 in Bannock County when he drove the semi-truck off the right-hand shoulder into a field.

The red 2024 Freightliner was pulling three trailers filled with foodstuffs and miscellaneous motor vehicle parts. Police report that the vehicle rolled onto its side and then caught on fire.

The 55-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

