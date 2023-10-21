Boise K9 Fitness and Rehab opens the first indoor pool for dogs in the Treasure Valley

Boise K9 Fitness and Rehab held its grand opening in Meridian on Saturday as 35 vendors, including two animal rescues and dog owners came out to check out this new facility.

"It has been a whirlwind, we are so glad to finally be open," said owner Chris Huxley. "I’m just happy that people brought their dogs to get outside on a nice day, get some treats and check out the facility."

Labor Day Weekend I went to a dock dogs competition where I learned that dog owners in the Treasure Valley don't have a place to try out this sport for their pooches.

That will change when Boise K9 Fitness and Rehab finishes construction of an official North American Diving Dogs dock that will feature a 40-foot long dock with a 45-foot pool and a smaller dock to help dogs learn.

"This is a really neat opportunity and this operates all year round which is really special and awesome for the area," said Mckenna Vonlinken, who has a golden retriever. "It’s a really high demand thing these days and I really hope more people will come out to have fun with their dogs."

Boise K9 Fitness and Rehab will also feature a variety of different classes from canine crossfit, to dog parkour and K9 good citizens training. Socialization is another goal of this new business and people will even be able to rent out the pool or the facility.

There will also be physical therapy as Chris Huxley is a doctor of physical therapy. She wants to help dogs live a better life and there will be a focus on older dogs.

"I firmly believe that senior dogs should not pass or be at end of life because of mobility issues," said Huxley. "So my biggest goal with doing therapy is to decrease pain and increase mobility so the dogs can age and still have a really good quality of life at their end of life."

For a complete list of classes, sports and activities that Boise K9 Fitness and Rehab offers click here.