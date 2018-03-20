Boise girl recovering after she says bullying lead her to attempt suicide

BOISE - 11-year-old Sara Himmel is recovering in the Pediatrics ward at St. Luke's in Boise, after attempting to take her own life Saturday night. She says she consumed an entire bottle of pills as a result of bullying at school.

One day earlier, Sara says she found notes in her school desk at Grace Jordan Elementary School calling her a "fat cow" and telling her she should kill herself. On Saturday night, Sara said she couldn't shake those messages from her head.

"I was thinking about what they put in the notes, and was thinking maybe I would be better off," Sara said.

Sara's family says this isn't the first time they've had an issue with bullying at the school. Previous altercations have even turned physical, according to Sara's parents.

Sara's mother, Amy Himmel, says she was informed school staff examined the notes Friday and attempted to examine handwriting from student journals to find out who was responsible.

"They tried to blame me for writing the notes myself," Sara said. "That made me mad because they weren't taking me seriously."

At 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Amy said she heard a loud thud from Sara's room which she quickly discovered was the sound of Sara falling out of bed.

"We knew something was wrong, we couldn't even see the color of her eyes because her pupils were so dilated, she could not walk, she was covered in body fluids," Amy said.

It wasn't until they made it to the hospital that they realized what happened. Amy instructed a relative to search for clues in Sara's room and that's when they discovered an empty pill bottle and hand-written suicide notes to each member of the family.

In the first note, Sara wrote she swallowed a bunch of pills at 8:53 p.m. and instructed her family members not to try to save her when she was found.

Now, Sara is hoping other victims of bullying will reach out and talk to someone before trying to take their own life.

"I just want to tell everyone, they're not alone," Sara said. "Talk to someone."

The Boise School District sent the following statement to Grace Jordan Elementary parents Monday in response to the issue:

Dear Grace Jordan Parents/Guardians:



Information, including misinformation, is presently being circulated through social media regarding recent student and staff actions at Grace Jordan Elementary School.



The Boise School District is barred by Federal law from providing any details regarding particular students. While the District cannot inform the public of actions taken to protect an individual student’s safety, it does not equate to a lack of action on our part. Rather, District policy requires multi-level responses to safety concerns and the involvement of police and parents whenever potentially illegal behavior is discovered.

We aggressively and proactively confront bullying through our Bullying, Hazing and Harassment Policy [drive.google.com] procedures, which protect students, and prevention programs, which promote respectful school cultures.

This is a very difficult situation for the student and family, as well as for the students and staff of Grace Jordan. Our children are looking to the adults in their world to teach them how to interact with one another respectfully and to solve problems collaboratively.



The safety and security of each and every student and staff member is always our first priority. The Boise School District’s policies and procedures help us to accomplish this important priority.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

