Boise Foothills fire causes officials to close area due to unexploded munitions

BOISE, Idaho — On July 6, the Bureau of Land Management closed a section of the Boise Foothills due to a fire. Not only did the fire pose a threat, but so did the overall area. The fire was located in an unexploded ordnance area that was once used by the military.

”The Boise Army Barracks was located really close to the edge of town, known as the Military Reserve area. Everything from the Military Reserve area to the Ridge Line was, essentially, an artillery range. They utilized that entire area to fire munition,” says Brent Ralston, Field Manager for the Bureau of Land Management Four Rivers Field Office.

RELATED | BLM reopens Boise Foothills following Hulls Fire closure

According to Matt Ward, Project Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, these munitions have been in the foothills dating back to the 1800s Civil War Era. The land was also used by the National Guard until operations stopped in 1944.

“Everything from small arms to field guns, six and twelve-pound field guns from Civil War and Indian War era, and up to 75-millimeter canons during the World War II era,” says Ward.

Officials strongly encourage people to stay on the path.

The entire trail has been tested for unexploded munitions and it's completely safe. However, if you get off the trails, it might be a different story.

If you were to come across one of those munitions you want to make sure you follow the three R’s. “Recognize, retreat, and report," says Ward. "There are signs on the trailheads that say there's a potential for these items to be out there. If you encounter any item that you suspect to be munition, you recognize that's what it could be, you retreat and you report it. Call 9-1-1.”

Last week's fire took place along the Hulls Trail. BLM reopened that area on July 8 but urged users to stay on the path.

“The likelihood of finding something on the trails, or close to the trails, is pretty low because it's been inventoried and cleared over the past 20 to 30 years with the work that Army Corps has gone and done out there,” says Ralston.

