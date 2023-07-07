BLM temporarily closing Boise Foothills for public safety

BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 4,500 acres of BLM-managed public land in the Boise Foothills is being temporarily closed to access as a safety precaution due to the Hulls Fire.

The Hulls Fire, reported at 11:30 pm on July 6, is located off 8th Street in Hulls Gulch, and is burning within the Ridge to Rivers Trail System.

This particular area contains unexploded munitions as part of the former Boise Army Barracks artillery range, located a few miles northeast of Boise.

The closure is to remain in effect for 48 hours, or until the threat of wildland fire is lessened.

In an identified unexploded ordinance area, ground disturbance and intense heat from fire can trigger detonations.

Wildland fire suppression tactics will include positioning resources in areas that have been previously cleared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and will utilize approaches and equipment (such as retardant drops within speed and altitude constraints) to minimize risk to firefighters.

Anyone found within the closure area may be fined and/or imprisoned for no more than one year.