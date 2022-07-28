Boise Fire: The cause of Idaho Youth Ranch fire is undetermined

BOISE, Idaho — Investigators with the Boise Fire Department alongside Boise Police have completed their investigation into the cause of the Idaho Youth Ranch fire and have classified the fire cause as undetermined.

"This conclusion is mostly due to the firefighting efforts that were required to put out the fire in a safe and timely manner," department spokesperson Lynsey Amundson said in a statement.

Veolia Water Company told the City of Boise the fire used 638,000 gallons of water, according to Amundson.

Related: Major fire at Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse, drivers asked to avoid area

"Unfortunately, with this amount of water used and the removal of items from the area of origin in order to extinguish the fire, determining the cause was impractical," Amundson told Idaho News 6. "However, investigators were able to eliminate a few causes after interviewing witnesses and sorting through a large amount of evidence and reports."

Investigators determined that the fire was not caused by smoke, hot ash, battery failure, electrical, fireworks, operating equipment, or incendiary.

The Boise Fire Department officials say unless any new evidence or information comes forward the fire cause is undetermined.