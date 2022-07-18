Watch Now
Major fire at Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse, drivers asked to avoid area

Boise Fire Department
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jul 18, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire is responding to a major fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch Boise Distribution Center on W. Irving Street.

Crews are on-site fighting the fire from the outside due to advanced fire conditions, according to Boise Fire Department. No injuries have been reported, according to an update from the Idaho Youth Ranch.

Boise Fire crews ask people to avoid the area, which is just east of the Saint Alphonsus complex on Curtis Road. Irving Street from Orchard to Curtis Road is closed, according to Ada County Highway officials.

Idaho News 6 has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

