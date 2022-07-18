Major fire at Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse, drivers asked to avoid area

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire is responding to a major fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch Boise Distribution Center on W. Irving Street.

Crews are on-site fighting the fire from the outside due to advanced fire conditions, according to Boise Fire Department. No injuries have been reported, according to an update from the Idaho Youth Ranch.

Boise Fire crews ask people to avoid the area, which is just east of the Saint Alphonsus complex on Curtis Road. Irving Street from Orchard to Curtis Road is closed, according to Ada County Highway officials.

Boise Fire is responding to a large structure fire on W Irving street. Because of the advanced fire conditions fire crews are attacking the fire from the outside. More information will be available here. pic.twitter.com/CrMhSzGKFM — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) July 18, 2022

