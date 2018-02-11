Boise Fire responds to house fire early Sunday

Boise, (ID) - Boise Fire responded to a house fire call on W. Skycrest Drive Sunday morning.
The call came in around 9:30 a.m. and Boise Fire was able to get the fire under control quickly. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
The Boise Burn Out Fund is giving assistance to the family.
Crews responded to a house fire on W Skycrest Dr just before 9:30 a.m. The fire was quickly under control and both people in the home got out. @BoiseFund is assisting. Cause is undetermined. pic.twitter.com/0CEjgFQcIL