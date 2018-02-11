Boise Fire responds to house fire early Sunday

12:18 PM, Feb 11, 2018
Lehr, Karen
Boise, (ID) - Boise Fire responded to a house fire call on W. Skycrest Drive Sunday morning.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. and Boise Fire was able to get the fire under control quickly. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The Boise Burn Out Fund is giving assistance to the family.

 

