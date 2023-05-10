Boise Fire inviting all young men and women to Ignite Bootcamp

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Firefighters Training Center is once again hosting Ignite Bootcamp.

Ignite Bootcamp is a program offering participants the opportunity to gain real hands-on experience on what it takes to be a firefighter.

The training includes climbing ladders, pulling hoses, CPR and helping remove people from dangerous situations.

After the success of last year, a few more groups have spaces open for this year. Registration is Open and Free.

Limited space is available, so if you're interested, be sure to register soon.

June 10-11 - Adult Women's Bootcamp (18+)

July 8 - Young Women's Bootcamp (ages 14-17)

July 9 - Young Men's Bootcamp (ages 14-17)

If you have any additional questions, please email BFDIgniteBootcamp@cityofboise.org