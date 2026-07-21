Boise Fire, Idaho National Guard rescue injured hiker from Mt. Idaho terrain

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire and the Idaho National Guard worked together to rescue an injured hiker from steep, remote terrain on Mt. Idaho.

Boise Fire received a mutual aid request from the Idaho National Guard around 1 p.m. July 18 for help with the rescue.

The department later shared video of the operation on social media, showing an Idaho National Guard helicopter lowering a Boise firefighter onto the mountainside to assist the injured hiker.

Crews worked through challenging terrain and technical flight conditions to safely stabilize and remove the patient from the area.

The hiker was then transported by air ambulance for medical care.