Boise family of four displaced after attic fire

Alex Merritt
6:31 PM, Dec 30, 2017

A Boise family of four is displaced after an attic fire caused damage to their house.

The fire started just after 3 a.m. on December 30th. The fire was quickly put out thanks to the Boise Fire Department, and now the Burnout Fund is assisting the family.

The Boise Fire Department has determined the fire started due to an electrical issue.

 

