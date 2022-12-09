Boise City Council removes Director of Police Accountability

BOISE, Idaho — After a week on administrative leave, Jesus Jara, the Director of Police Accountability, has been removed from office. The move is effective immediately.

Mayor McLean calling a special meeting of council Friday morning to vote on Jara's position. After a brief closed session council members voted 5-1 in favor of removing Jara.

Immediately after the decision was made, the Mayor's office put out this statement:

Last Friday, the Mayor's office said there were concerns about Jara's professional judgement and that there was a lack of confidence in the actions of the office.

As far as the status of the Office of Police Accountability, the staff is continuing day-to-day operations alongside the mayor and the 3 council members who help oversee the office, Elaine Clegg, Holli Woodings, and Jimmy Hallyburton. No decision has been made on a potential replacement.