Watch Now
News

Actions

Boise City Council removes Director of Police Accountability

Boise City Hall
Idaho News 6
Boise City Hall
Posted at 1:01 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 15:01:31-05

BOISE, Idaho — After a week on administrative leave, Jesus Jara, the Director of Police Accountability, has been removed from office. The move is effective immediately.

Boise Police Department

Mayor McLean calling a special meeting of council Friday morning to vote on Jara's position. After a brief closed session council members voted 5-1 in favor of removing Jara.

Immediately after the decision was made, the Mayor's office put out this statement:

Boise City statement

Last Friday, the Mayor's office said there were concerns about Jara's professional judgement and that there was a lack of confidence in the actions of the office.

As far as the status of the Office of Police Accountability, the staff is continuing day-to-day operations alongside the mayor and the 3 council members who help oversee the office, Elaine Clegg, Holli Woodings, and Jimmy Hallyburton. No decision has been made on a potential replacement.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light