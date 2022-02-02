Boise City Council approves Pathways Master Plan

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council unanimously approved the Boise Pathways Master plan Tuesday night during a regular City Council meeting.

The City of Boise began surveying the public last year for input, expanding access and connect more residents to safe and connected pathways. The plan creates more than 110 miles of new pathways.

The plan would also use more canals and abandon railways as portions of the new paths. This would mean 75 percent of Boise residents would be within 10 minutes of path.

City councilors are hopeful construction on a few of these paths would start later this year.

The Boise Pathways Master Plan and a interactive map of what the paths would look like can be found here.