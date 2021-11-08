Boise Pathways Master Plan released, will bring 110 miles of pathways to city

The City of Boise Pathways Master Plan is complete and will bring 110 total miles of new pathways to the city.

The Plan, which aims to bring more safe off-street walking and biking pathways throughout the city. The network will bring a total of 110 miles, in addition to 50 miles of existing pathways, according to a City of Boise news release.

“The Boise Pathways Master Plan builds onto one of our city’s most treasured assets, the Boise River Greenbelt,” said Mayor Lauren McLean in a statement. “This robust network will connect our residents to economic opportunities, recreation and everywhere in between, without the reliance on a vehicle.”

The city began looking into the Plan and surveying Boise residents through July 2020.

“Supporting safe bicycle and pedestrian connections has always been a priority for the City and I am proud we are able to expand on our current pathways. The planned expansion of pathways takes the idea of the Greenbelt and extends it to every neighborhood in the city so all Boiseans can enjoy connections and improved quality of life that brings,” said Council President Elaine Clegg in the release.

The Boise Pathways master Plan will be presented Dec. 13 at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting and then go to Boise City Council in 2022.