Boise Brave wins the district championship over Rocky Mountain 49-47

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Brave girls basketball team defeated Rocky Mountain 49-47 to earn the number one seed in coming out of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference. Rocky also advances to state.

The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies had won 11 of their last 12 games, including a win at Boise High, and the Grizzlies would jump out to a 6-0 lead and have a three point advantage after the first quarter.

However, the second quarter would be the turning point as Boise outscored Rocky 19-4 in the 2nd as several teammates stepped up to help superstar Avery Howell.

Howell had a game high 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Brave withstood a comeback attempt from Rocky, who got it back within two in the fourth quarter.

This marks the second great game these two teams have played this season, and there is a chance they could end up meeting in next week's state tournament which starts on Thursday and will be played right here in the Treasure Valley.

The Treasure Valley could get two more teams in the state tournament as Eagle takes on Lake City and Mountain View plays Thunder Ridge in play-in games on Saturday.

In the 4A, Bishop Kelly used teamwork, great passing and solid defense to defeat Columbia High School out of Nampa 46-28.

“I am so pumped for state, that has been on my mind all day every day," said BK senior Addie Hiler. "It's like a dream come true, I’ve been on this team for four years and this is our first time winning a district championship."

Columbia will play Skyview on Saturday and the winner of that game will be the other team representing the SIC in the state tournament.

