Boise-based fire center mobilizes 250 soldiers to help fight wildfires

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise is bringing in military support as wildfires continue to burn across the Pacific Northwest.

Approximately 250 active-duty U.S. Army soldiers will assist with wildfire suppression efforts.

The soldiers will help construct fire lines and hold containment lines on active wildfires. More than half of the country's 90 large fires and wildfire complexes are currently burning in Oregon and Washington.

Before deploying, the soldiers will receive wildland firefighting training and personal protective equipment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The training includes classroom instruction, field exercises, firefighter safety, and the fundamentals of wildfire suppression. Some soldiers who have already completed basic wildfire training will also receive chainsaw operator training.

Training is expected to wrap up by Friday, Aug. 7, with the soldiers deploying to wildfire incidents shortly afterward.

This marks the second consecutive year the military has been activated to support wildfire suppression efforts during an especially active fire season.