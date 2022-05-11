Boise approves $6.5 million in rental assistance

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise will direct another $6.5 million in federal rental assistance to those living in the city.

The City Council approved the funding on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says the city, in partnership with Boise City Ada County Housing Authority, has already provided $15 million in federal assistance to more than 3,200 households.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides the funds, that will be given to families in Boise that make 80% below the average income or less.

Now, we can do even more,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. “As we move out of this pandemic, people still need help with their rent. This money means we can keep giving them that help through the end of this year.”

To apply for emergency rental assistance, click here.