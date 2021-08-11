Watch
Boise anti-mask protester says he'll sue police over arrest

Posted at 1:31 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 15:31:44-04

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who was arrested on a trespassing charge after entering private businesses and refusing to wear a mask has notified local law enforcement agencies that he intends to sue. Peter Alan Hearn claims he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned by the arresting officers.

The Idaho Press reports Hearn filed the tort claim seeking $4.5 million in damages against officers and attorneys in Boise and Ada County in connection with Dec. 18 arrest. Hearn was arrested after entering a Costco store and refusing to wear a mask despite store rules.

The Boise Police Department declined to comment.

