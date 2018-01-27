Boise Airport sets passenger record for 2017

BOISE, ID - A new record is set at the Boise Airport. More than 3.5 million passengers flew in and out in 2017.
The previous record was set 10 years ago, when just under 3.4 million passengers traveled through the airport in 2007.
In 2017, airlines also brought in new flights, added frequencies and increased capacity to multiple destinations, supporting the airport’s steady growth over the last four years.
“The airport is doing a really good job of working with the airlines to recruit additional air service,” said Sean Briggs, Boise Airport’s Marketing Manager. “In 2017, we saw new flights to Chicago, Dallas, Sacramento, Phoenix and Seattle.”
Airport officials say 2018 is already off to a strong start.
Frontier Airlines will return to Boise in March with weekly flights to Denver. Southwest Airlines will also begin daily service to San Jose in April.