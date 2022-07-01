Boise Airport prepared for July 4th Travel weekend

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport is prepared for a busy travel weekend. A few things you should be prepared for when flying this holiday weekend.

Boise Airport spokesperson Shawna Samuelson said, "If you're planning on flying this weekend it's a really good idea for you to arrive two hours early to find parking, check in with your airline and clear the security checkpoint."

Ongoing construction at the Airport has impacted parking during the busy travel weekend. Travelers are encouraged to use a ride-share service to get to the Airport.

"If you plan to park you will more than likely be parking in the economy lot, so that is a lot serviced by a shuttle every 15 minutes. So, prepare for that before you arrive," said Samuelson.

You can find updated parking information on the Airport's website.

The Boise Airport also launched its new Valet parking service Friday.

Related: Boise Airport to offer curbside valet parking

Passengers told Idaho News 6 that their flights to Boise went smoothly and experienced no delays. A Boise Airport spokesperson said flights out of Boise have not been widely impacted by cancellations or delays but that may not be the case everywhere.

According to the flight tracking company FlightAware nearly 3,000 flights have been canceled globally.