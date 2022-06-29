Boise Airport to offer curbside valet parking

The Boise Airpot is partnering with a local company to provide curbside valet parking to its passengers.

Starting Friday, July 1st valet parking will be available daily from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next morning.

The valet parking drop-off will be located at the east end of the upper-level departure curb. Passengers will pull their vehicle up to the designated valet stand and provide their name, phone number and flight information before handing their keys to the attendant. passengers can then text the attendant when they next arrive in Boise to request their car.

Reservation service for the valet is expected to launch in mid-July and will be available on the Boise Airport's website.

This Boise Airport is currently undergoing a multiyear expansion project, so parking capacity at the terminal is temporarily limited due to construction.