The Boise Airport will receive nearly $1 million in funding to make energy efficiency improvements to help make the airport carbon neutral.

The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a request for $960,000 to fund an electric broiler for terminal heating and updating skylights to prevent energy losses throughout the year, according to a news release from the city.

"This investment by the FAA will help increase energy efficiency in the terminal and reduce the airport’s dependency on natural gas,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. “Both of these projects are critical pieces of our climate action plan, getting us one step closer to our goal of being carbon neutral by 2035."

The broiler infrastructure updates will also help the full system operate more efficiently, according to the release. Updating the skylights will help make heating and cooling the terminal more efficient and provide increased natural light.

“The Boise Airport is grateful to be included in the first round of terminal improvement projects funded by the FAA,” Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in a statement. “Modernizing our airport infrastructure to be less reliant on natural gas is an important step towards meeting our clean energy goals.”

The grant funded at the Boise Airport is one of 90 projects at airports across the country to address aging infrastructure at the nation's airports.