Bogus Basin updates parking lot, expands capacity

Despite a struggling industry and coronavirus difficulties, its not unusual for Bogus Basin to fill it's old parking lot to capacity. But, this season, parking at the resort is getting a big boost.

Ski resorts across the country have seen a steady decline of skiers over the past 30 years.

But that's not a current problem at Bogus Basin.

"Last year even with COVID, we had a record visit year for us and we anticipate the growth of the Treasure Valley we will see more and more visitors every year which is a great problem to have," said Nate Shake, director of mountain operations at Bogus Basin.

But with all those skiers moving in from all over the country, the main parking lot at the resort was a major letdown, especially in the spring.

"The walk through several inches of mud and getting that on your ski gear pants and all your stuff was a constant complaint," Shake said.

In the off season, the resort paved 100,000 square feet of the main lot and added 200 more spaces to lot four, bringing the total number to about 2,500 spaces.

"In the future we anticipate expanding the area to accommodate 1000 more skiers a day," Shake said. "So looking for 700-800 more parking spots and have plans in the future to add additional parking spots."

The new lot is planned for the next five to ten years just past pioneer lodge. More proof Bogus Basin expects some serious ski growth in the next decade.

Bogus Basin will have parking attendants in all lots on weekends this season, directing you where to park. And because of the pandemic, there will not be any public transportation to the mountain this year.