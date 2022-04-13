Bogus Basin to reopen for one day in surprise announcement

After the popular ski area closed for the season, Bogus Basin announced it will reopen for one day this weekend.

The nonprofit will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.for "Supply Chain Saturday" on April 16.

“With more snowfall in the last 48 hours than we saw all of February and March, the year-round staff will be working hard over the next few days to put the mountain back together and run for this special one-day offering," Director of Mountain Operations Nate Shake said in a statement.

Lift ticket prices will be discounted with this special day and are available for advance purchase.