Bogus Basin to reopen for one day in surprise announcement

Posted at 11:08 AM, Apr 13, 2022
After the popular ski area closed for the season, Bogus Basin announced it will reopen for one day this weekend.

The nonprofit will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.for "Supply Chain Saturday" on April 16.

“With more snowfall in the last 48 hours than we saw all of February and March, the year-round staff will be working hard over the next few days to put the mountain back together and run for this special one-day offering," Director of Mountain Operations Nate Shake said in a statement.

Lift ticket prices will be discounted with this special day and are available for advance purchase.

