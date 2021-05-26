Bogus Basin to open limited summer operations this Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin announced Wednesday that weekend-only summer operations will start on May 29. Due to recent wet weather, activities will be limited to the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, chairlift rides and gem panning.

Food and drink options will be available at the ICCU Base Area Plaza.

“Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for friends and families to visit the area and enjoy the amenities at Bogus Basin. We look forward to welcoming the community up for the opening of summer operations,” said General Manager Brad Wilson. “Once seven-day-a-week operations begin on June 19th, we’ll be in full swing, offering more events and activities than ever before.”

The trails at Bogus Basin are muddy and some are still covered in snow, making them not accessible for hiking and biking. With warmer and drier weather in the forecast, officials expect the area will be fully open and operational in the next couple weeks.

Officials recommend exploring other nearby trails that are at a lower elevation, like Stack Rock or Eastside. For more information about trail conditions above Boise, click here.