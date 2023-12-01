News
Bogus Basin to expand weekend operations
Posted at 7:36 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 21:36:38-05
BOISE, IDAHO — Bogus Basin is set to reopen for the first weekend of December. Bogus Basin will also be expanding to include a Deer Point Express chairlift for the Showcase run.
RELATED | Snow expected to cause valley travel issues
For more information, you can go to their website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.