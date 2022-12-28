Bogus Basin to celebrate 80 years this Sunday as part of its New Year's celebration

BOISE, Idaho — Winter storms will provide the perfect weekend to celebrate the 80th anniversary season of skiing at Bogus Basin.

The mountain is holding a special New Year's Day party this Sunday.

Bogus Basin has come a very long way from it's humble beginnings 80 years ago.

It's home to modern, quad chairlifts, manmade snow, terrain parks and so much more.

And the resort says it's time to celebrate.

"New Years Day is going to be a very special day at Bogus Basin where it's a big celebration for our 80th anniversary season," says Susan Saad Director of Community Relations for Bogus Basin.

To kick off the new year Bogus will have games and activities throughout the day followed by torchlight parade down the mountain and fireworks right above Simplot Lodge.

"It's been a few years since we could do this event," says Saad, referring to Covid restrictions. "So it's something we're really looking forward to the return of it and inviting the community up."

Bogus has transitioned to a very busy and successful summer season too in order to survive the low snow winters. But so far this year, that hasn't been a problem.

"Well, it's been an incredible early season at Bogus Basin," says Saad. "It's been phenomenal. We're expecting the snow to begin falling again in the next few days the temps will drop and set up for a great new year's celebration."

Bogus Basin will offer free hot chocolate and cookies at the base area at 5:15 followed by the torchlight parade at 6:15 and fireworks at 6:30.