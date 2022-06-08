Bogus Basin summer operations begin this week

Bogus Basin begins its summer operations this week.

The nonprofit will open summer operations June 10, with seven-day-a-week operations beginning June 17. The recreation area will then be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“This weekend’s launch of summer operations will be scaled back as we await drier conditions around the base area and on the trails.” General Manager Brad Wilson said in a statement. “We expect to add more activities when we open for seven-day operations on June 17th.”

Related: The Boise Mountain Bike Festival returns this weekend at Bogus Basin

Available activities include Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, The Basin Gravity Park, scenic chair rides on the Deer Point and Morningstar lifts, and gem panning, according to a news release from Bogus Basin. Bike rentals will be available and food and drink will be available for purchase.

The trail system at the recreation area is still closed due to snowpack and wet conditions.