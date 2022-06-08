The Boise Mountain Bike Festival returns this weekend at Bogus Basin

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Mountain Bike Festival now in its third year starts on Friday at the Eagle Bike Park before moving to Bogus Basin on Saturday for an entire day of activities.

The goal of this festival founded by local professional mountain biker Braydon Bringhurst, Kirk Cheney of Boise Trails.com and August Huckabee is to celebrate, educate and advocate for biking in the Treasure Valley.

"I love riding and pushing myself on the bike, but just as much I love being involved in the community giving back and helping other people enjoy this mountain bike just as much as I do," said Bringhurst.

The celebration kicks off at Eagle Bike Park on Friday from 2-7 p.m.

On Saturday there will be clinics, group rides and a whole day of activities at Bogus Basin who officially opens for the summer season on Friday after a delay caused by all the rain and snow these past two months.

"Seeing people succeeding and being happy on the bike is something I think is really needed in this day and age with everything that has gone on in the past several years," said Bringhurst.

The clinics are available for riders of all skill levels to improve their skills and learn how to safely ride on the trails in the Treasure Valley.

"We understand that mountain biking is super dangerous and we want to help people have the most enjoyable time with the least amount of risk," said Bringhurst. "So we go over fundamentals, body positioning, braking, cornering, how to navigate a trail safely and manage risk."

The Boise Mountain Bike Festival also raises money for local organizations, they have a goal of bringing in $30,000 this year that will go to SWIMBA, the Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association, the Boise Bicycle Project and an all women's club called the Crank Queens.

"It’s not a sport that has a huge representation of women in it so it is great to encourage women to get more involved," said Erica Davis a member of the Crank Queens.

Every time I stop by the Boise Bicycle Park or the Eagle Bike Park I'm amazed at what riders can do on a bike right here in the Treasure Valley.

"The progression of the sport is just growing a ton," said Bringhurst.

The festival will wrap up on Sunday with a volunteer community dig and trail maintenance at Bogus Basin from nine to noon.

Admission costs $45 or $35 if you have a season pass at Bogus Basin.