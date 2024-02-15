Bogus Basin plans to replace two of its three oldest chairlifts this summer

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Bogus Basin announced plans to replace two of its three oldest chairlifts, Coach and Bitterroot, in the summer of 2024.

Construction is expected to begin once the 2023/24 winter season ends and is projected to be completed in time for the start of the 2024/25 winter season.

“Delivering an exceptional learn-to-ski experience is incredibly important for our guests, the future of Bogus Basin, and the ski and snowboard industry as a whole,” said Jamie Zolber, Director of Skier Services. “The new Coach chairlift and expanded run will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve that goal.”

Both Coach and Bitterroot lifts will be replaced with four-person Skytrac fixed-grip lifts, that Bogus Basin says will double the uphill capacity, reduce lift lines and on-trail density.

The current Coach chairlift, a 1981 YAN double chair, initially served as the Deer Point chairlift from the winter of 1981/82 until the winter of 1995/96. "The extended vertical rise of Coach will triple the length of the current Coach’s Corner Run, providing an ideal novice trail for instruction and progression from the learn-to-ride conveyor lifts," Bogus Basin wrote in a press release.

The new Bitterroot chairlift replaces the current YAN double chair installed in the 1970s. The new lift will be realigned, closer to Pioneer Lodge, creating easier access to terrain off the Morning Star Express and Superior Express chairlifts.

