Bogus Basin cancels New Year's Day activities due to cold temperatures, staffing

BOISE, Idaho — The New Year's Day activities at Bogus Basin have been canceled due to cold forecasted temperatures and staffing challenges. The activities included the Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Show.

Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits Saturday evening. Regular operations at Bogus Basin will not be affected by this cancellation, according to Bogus Basin.

"We truly regret having to make the decision to cancel this fun tradition. This event typically draws a large non-skiing and snowboarding crowd who may be unprepared to spend time outside in the extreme cold,” said Susan Saad, Director of Community & Customer Relations.

The lifts at Bogus Basin are scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Bogus Basin opened for 7-day operations earlier this month. Advance online purchase of lift tickets is highly recommended and those can be purchased on the Bogus Basin website.