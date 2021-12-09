Bogus Basin opening 7-day operations on December 10

BOISE, Idaho — With snow in the forecast, Bogus Basin is opening for seven-day-a-week operations on December 10.

The open ski terrain is limited at this time to snowmaking served runs off the Deer Point Express and Coach Chairlifts. The ski area will open additional terrain as conditions allow.

Advance online purchase of lift tickets is highly recommended and those can be purchased on the Bogus Basin website. Priority carpool parking will go into effect on weekends and holidays once full mountain operations begin.

On-mountain parking lot shuttles will operate on weekends only for now. Seven-day-a-week service will be available once full mountain operations begin. Bogus Basin Road will be plowed and sanded as needed.

On December 10, the Deer Point Express, Coach Chairlifts, Easy Rider and Explorer surface lifts will begin operations. Frontier Point Nordic Center will also be available for seven-day a week operations, but the Nordic Highway is groomed for skiers only.

Additional trails for skiing and snowshoeing will open as conditions allow. The Glade Runner Mountain Coaster is operating on weekends and holidays only throughout the season. The coaster operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The tubing hill is not yet open but will be later in December, according to a news release.

The J.R. Simplot Lodge will open for food and drink service, as well as restroom, locker and retail services. Pioneer Lodge will be open for restroom and locker access only, food and beverage service will begin when full mountain operations do. The Ski & Snowboard School and Rental Shop will also open on December 10.

Face coverings are required at all times while indoors while on the mountain, except when actively eating and drinking.